Allegheny County Court records employee accused of having improper side job

An Allegheny County court records employee accepted $18,000 worth of illegal cash payments for official work he did without the county's knowledge, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Scott Bristol, 55, of Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, is charged with one count of violating the Pennsylvania Public Official and Employee Ethics Act, court records show.

According to the complaint, Bristol spent eight years circumventing normal court procedures to do paperwork and swear in witnesses at law offices in Westmoreland County after work hours — pocketing money law offices paid him for these services.

For example, according to Daniel Joseph, a New Kensington attorney, Bristol “provided a service to his law firm and others … wherein Bristol traveled to the law office to get Department of Court Records paperwork completed and persons sworn in as required,” detectives wrote in the complaint.

“Joseph explained that this is a valuable service because it is very inconvenient to have to bring their clients into Pittsburgh to do the paperwork,” according to the complaint.

He told police Bristol had been doing as much for the office for “many years,” and only did so after 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Michael McGeever, director of the Allegheny County Department of Court Records, told detectives that there are procedures in place for situations where individuals need to come to the office for paperwork but cannot.

Procedure dictated requests must be made in advance, and the office charges $75 for a clerk and supervisor to travel outside of the office, according to the complaint.

McGeever said the practice has been in place for years, and employees know they can't go out on their own to process paperwork or swear in witnesses outside of working hours.

A review of Bristol's bank account showed 172 checks worth $18,885 deposited between December 2009 and August 2016, according to the complaint.

Bristol turned himself in to police Tuesday morning.

