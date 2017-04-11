Emaciated dog, found in deplorable Bridgeville house, now thriving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cory, an emaciated pit bull found in February in a Bridgeville home with no apparent running water and rotting food in the refrigerator, is thriving, an Animal Friends spokeswoman said.

The dog remains in the care of Ohio Township-based Animal Friends and on Tuesday received hydrotherapy to help regain muscle strength in his legs, shelter spokeswoman Shannon Tremblay said.

"He is one of the sweetest and most precious dogs I've ever interacted with," she said. "To see where he's come from, it's so wonderful."

Since he was found by Bridgeville police, Tremblay said Cory — who they estimate to be about age four — has put on weight and regained strength. The hydrotherapy session at Life Force K9 Hydrofitness in Cecil also helped with circulation, and swimming will help build stamina, she said.

"This is the most happiness he's ever known and he has no idea what he's in store for when he finds his family," Tremblay said. "I get teary talking about him. He's 'Mr. Popularity' around here. He's getting so many walks, and really great food … he probably feels better than he ever had."

He should be up for adoption "very soon," Tremblay said.

Cory was found Feb. 9 when Bridgeville police were called to 146 Liberty St. after an 11-year-old boy was locked out of his home for 20 minutes in 20-degree weather, police said.

Police found Marcus Stancik, 30, inside allegedly with heroin paraphernalia. He allegedly told officers "he just 'shot up' about an hour earlier and was visibly under the influence of heroin," according to police.

The boy and a 16-year-old girl were turned over to Allegheny County Children & Youth Services, police said.

"The house was in deplorable condition, did not appear to have running water, animal feces throughout the residence, and the toilet did not appear to be working," police said. "There was no food in the residence, only a pack of spoiled chicken in the refrigerator."

Stancik faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of cruelty to animals, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault. Bree Reitmeyer, 34, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and six counts of animal cruelty.

Stancik and Reitmeyer's formal arraignment is set for 1 p.m. May 11.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.