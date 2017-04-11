Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Emaciated dog, found in deplorable Bridgeville house, now thriving
Bobby Cherry | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, works with Cory, a pit bull mix, during a therapy session to help with mobility issues Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Cory, a pit bull mix, rests on the side of the pool during a therapy session with Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, receives a lick from Cory, a pit bull mix, as she puts a life vest on him prior to his therapy session Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, snuggles with Cory, a pit bull mix, during a short break from a therapy session to help with mobility issues Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, works with Cory, a pit bull mix, during a therapy session to help with mobility issues Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Animal Friends spokeswoman Shannon Tremblay pets Cory, a pit bull mix during a therapy session at LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.
Animal Friends
Animal Friends is caring for Cory — a pit bull mix who was in terrible condition in February 2017 when he was brought into the Ohio Township shelter. Police found him and five other animals living in a home of 'deplorable condition,' Bridgeville police said.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Cory, an emaciated pit bull found in February in a Bridgeville home with no apparent running water and rotting food in the refrigerator, is thriving, an Animal Friends spokeswoman said.

The dog remains in the care of Ohio Township-based Animal Friends and on Tuesday received hydrotherapy to help regain muscle strength in his legs, shelter spokeswoman Shannon Tremblay said.

"He is one of the sweetest and most precious dogs I've ever interacted with," she said. "To see where he's come from, it's so wonderful."

Since he was found by Bridgeville police, Tremblay said Cory — who they estimate to be about age four — has put on weight and regained strength. The hydrotherapy session at Life Force K9 Hydrofitness in Cecil also helped with circulation, and swimming will help build stamina, she said.

"This is the most happiness he's ever known and he has no idea what he's in store for when he finds his family," Tremblay said. "I get teary talking about him. He's 'Mr. Popularity' around here. He's getting so many walks, and really great food … he probably feels better than he ever had."

He should be up for adoption "very soon," Tremblay said.

Cory was found Feb. 9 when Bridgeville police were called to 146 Liberty St. after an 11-year-old boy was locked out of his home for 20 minutes in 20-degree weather, police said.

Police found Marcus Stancik, 30, inside allegedly with heroin paraphernalia. He allegedly told officers "he just 'shot up' about an hour earlier and was visibly under the influence of heroin," according to police.

The boy and a 16-year-old girl were turned over to Allegheny County Children & Youth Services, police said.

"The house was in deplorable condition, did not appear to have running water, animal feces throughout the residence, and the toilet did not appear to be working," police said. "There was no food in the residence, only a pack of spoiled chicken in the refrigerator."

Stancik faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of cruelty to animals, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault. Bree Reitmeyer, 34, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and six counts of animal cruelty.

Stancik and Reitmeyer's formal arraignment is set for 1 p.m. May 11.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.