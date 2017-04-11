Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Date set to begin jury selection for Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago. Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia. Some legal experts wonder if Cosby will seek a plea deal after losing a series of defense motions. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Updated 56 minutes ago

Jury selection in Allegheny County for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial will begin May 22, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Twelve jurors and six alternates from Allegheny County will be chosen from a larger pool of about 125, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven T. O'Neill ruled. The selection hearing will take place in Allegheny Court of Common Pleas in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this year, O'Neill agreed to select jurors from Allegheny County after Cosby's attorneys argued pretrial publicity would make it difficult to find impartial jury candidates in Montgomery County.

O'Neill also ruled that potential jurors will be given a standard set of questions, not an extended questionnaire that defense lawyers had requested to gauge objectivity.

Cosby's lawyers wanted as many as 2,000 prospective jurors to receive detailed questionnaires in the mail before jury selection.

O'Neill said during a hearing last week that questionnaires mailed to peoples' homes would quickly end up on social media, and he expressed concern that family members or friends could influence the answers.

He said that instead of a prescreening, the standard 16-question form would be mailed to potential jurors and followed up by individual questioning in court.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004. He is free on $100,000 bond and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 5 in suburban Philadelphia, about 300 miles from Pittsburgh. Allegheny County jurors will be sequestered in a hotel during the trial. O'Neill will travel to Allegheny County to supervise jury selection.

Cosby's attorneys previously said their client could not receive a fair trial in Montgomery County. They had requested a jury pool from an urban center with “more diverse and opposing viewpoints.”

Allegheny County has a population of 1.2 million, making it the second most populous county in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia County has the highest population.

The Associated Press contributed. Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

