Homewood man sentenced to life in prison for killing friend, dumping body
Megan Guza | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Hubert Wingate
The body of Andre Gray, 34, of Lawrenceville, who had been missing from his ransacked Lawrenceville apartment, was found near a barge in the river near Steubenville, Ohio, on Friday, March 20, 2015.

A Homewood man convicted of killing his friend and dumping his body in the river in 2014 will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge decided Tuesday.

Hubert Wingate, 31, was sentenced to life in prison plus an addition 17 ½ to 35 years by Common Pleas Judge Joseph Williams, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Wingate was convicted by a jury in January of first-degree murder for the killing of Andre Gray of Lawrenceville.

Gray's family reported him missing Oct. 25, 2014, after they found his apartment ransacked and covered in blood.

A towboat captain found Gray's body near Follansbee, W.Va., on March 3, 2015. An autopsy found Gray had 10 stab wounds to his lower back and a fatal gunshot to his head.

Recordings of jailhouse phone calls took center stage in the January trial, with Wingate telling an unidentified caller, “People might be calling you inquiring about me. You don't know a thing.”

