Pittsburgh Jewish community leader calls Spicer's remarks 'disgusting'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh-area Jewish community leaders rebuked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday for making remarks that seemed to downplay the severity of the Holocaust and incorrectly suggested Adolf Hitler did not use poisonous “gas on his own people.”

“It's always bad timing to make Holocaust analogies, but I wonder if Mr. Spicer knew that today was the first day of Passover,” Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh spokesman Josh Sayles told the Trib late Tuesday.

Sayles, director of the Oakland-based Jewish federation's community relations council, called Spicer's remarks “disgusting,” thoughtless and inaccurate.

“We understand that Mr. Spicer was trying to convey how horrible Syria is. But we wish somebody in a position as high-ranking as his would have been a lot more careful with the words he chose to convey his message,” Sayles said. “Words matter, and this is unacceptable.”

Spicer was attempting to discuss during a daily press briefing the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria, which the Trump administration is blaming on President Bashar Assad.

“We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II,” said Spicer, adding that “someone as despicable as Hitler ... didn't even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Minutes later, Spicer delivered a garbled defense of his remarks in which he tried to differentiate between Hitler's actions and the gas attack on Syrian civilians last week.

The attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and Turkey's health minister said tests show sarin gas was used.

“I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no, he (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer said. “There was clearly ... I understand your point, thank you. There was not ... He brought them into the Holocaust center I understand that.”

Lauren Bairnsfather, director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, said it's a “well-documented historical fact that the Nazis used poison gas, developing and refining the method over the period of the war.”

“The first victims were people with mental illness and physical disabilities, then Jews and Roma (or so-called ‘gypsies'),” Bairnsfather said. “Organizations like the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh exist so no one forgets the methods and the extent of Nazi crimes against humanity. We remain vigilant so that the facts of what happened are not watered down or misstated.”

Spicer's factual error was egregious, “but that's besides the point,” Sayles said.

“The point is, as bad as the situation is in Syria — and clearly it's really, really bad — there is absolutely no need to make Holocaust analogies,” Sayles said. “They're both horrible in their own way, and there's no need to compare the two or to say one is distinctly worse than the other.”

After the briefing, Spicer emailed a statement to reporters: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

The New York-based Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called on Trump to fire Spicer.

Steven Goldstein, the center's executive director, said in a statement that Spicer had “engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death.

“Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary.”

Sayles said he wouldn't go so far as to call for Spicer's resignation. He called on the White House to move swiftly to address the situation and clarify the facts to the American public.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Nazis experimented with poison gas in late 1939 with the killing of mental patients, which was termed “euthanasia.”

Both mobile and stationary gas chambers were later used, with up to 6,000 Jews gassed each day at Auschwitz alone.

The Associated Press contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.