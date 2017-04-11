Liberty Bridge, tunnel to close for construction Friday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Liberty Bridge and Liberty Tunnel will be closed for construction work Friday night through Saturday evening, with lane restrictions on both thoroughfares carrying into Sunday morning, PennDOT said.

Starting 8 p.m. Friday, motorists will be detoured from the inbound Liberty Tunnel and inbound lanes on the Liberty Bridge.

Two hours after the end of Friday's Penguins hockey game, the Liberty Bridge's outbound lanes also will close to traffic.

The tunnel's inbound lanes and entire Liberty Bridge will be closed through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Liberty Bridge will reopen to a single lane of traffic in each direction through noon Sunday.

The tunnel's outbound lanes will be open all weekend, along with alternate routes via the P.J. McArdle Roadway.

Workers will be placing concrete on the bridge's ramps as part of an $80 million rehabilitation project.

