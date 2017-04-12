Shaler church fires day care worker accused of abusing infant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The church overseeing a Shaler day care center fired a 19-year-old employee accused of injuring an infant at the center and then sending the child home with a note saying he hurt himself “doing tummy time.”

Shaler police arrested Julia Marie Spencer, 19, at her Hampton home Tuesday after reviewing video that they said showed her roughly handling, pushing and shoving a five-month-old boy the day before at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church's Early Learning Center on Grant Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said the child was hospitalized overnight Monday with redness, swelling and bruises on his head, neck and shoulders and a cut on his chin. He returned home with his parents around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“Of course, it's very disturbing,” the Rev. Trent Hancock, Glenshaw Presbyterian Church's pastor, told the Tribune-Review Wednesday morning. “We're very concerned, obviously, about the health of the child.”

Spencer — a part-time employee who worked at the day care center for less than a year — faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing a child-abuse investigation.

Hancock, who also placed the day care's director on paid leave, said he learned of the incident about the same time that police arrested Spencer. The pastor didn't know of any previous complaints about Spencer.

Shaler police said surveillance video provided by the day care showed Spencer removing the child from a swing and placing him “with significant force” into a bouncy chair. Moments later, she covered the child — including his head — with a blanket, police said.

Spencer later grabbed the child by his arms and tried to yank him out of the bouncy chair, but he got stuck, the complaint said. After freeing the child from the chair, Spencer carried him to a crib and “slammed the baby down, causing the victim's head to bounce off the padded mattress,” the complaint said. Spencer again threw a blanket over the child.

When the child's mother arrived to pick him up, Spencer handed her an accident report stating that the child was injured while “doing tummy time when he rolled over” a toy, the complaint said.

The mother took her son to a pediatrician, who referred the child to the emergency room at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Doctors there told police the baby's injuries had caused “substantial pain,” the complaint said.

The church sent a letter notifying parents about the alleged abuse.

On Wednesday, some children who usually attend the day care didn't show up, Hancock said. Some parents who brought their children expressed support for the center and the steps it's taken since the incident, he said.

Hancock said all of the center's employees undergo criminal background checks and must comply with state and federal laws regarding working with children. All are trained to report child abuse, he said.

Hancock said he and his staff will continue cooperating with police and Allegheny County Children Youth and Family caseworkers. CYF officials declined to comment through Allegheny County Department of Human Services spokeswoman Elaine Plunkett, citing confidentiality law that prohibits CYF from discussing specific cases.

“We're working with the authorities to make sure we know exactly what happened,” said Hancock, “and to make sure we make the appropriate changes, potentially, that we might need to make.”