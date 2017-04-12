Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Marathon prize purse helps draw elite and average runners alike
Chris Togneri | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Elite runners, including winner Kipkoech Ruto (front right), start the Pittsburgh Marathon along Liberty Avenue Sunday, May 1, 2016, downtown.

The average runner at this year's Pittsburgh Marathon knows little or nothing about elite runners such as Nick Arciniaga and Craig Leon.

And the average runner almost certainly will not be competing for prize money.

But big prize purses and elite runners — even those who might walk unrecognized through marathon crowds on May 7 — are key in promoting a race like Pittsburgh's, which went on a five-year hiatus in the early 2000s due to lack of interest and funding, said Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R, which organizes and promotes the Pittsburgh Marathon.

“If you study the top 30 marathons in the world, you see common traits: prize purses and elite athletes,” Matamoros said in an interview with the Tribune-Review. “The prize purse attracts the athletes that attract the media attention that attracts more people. (Average runners) might say, ‘I don't even know who won, I don't care.' But through our prize purse and the athletes we've brought here — and the media impressions we've garnered as a city — we get national and international exposure.”

In that context, marathon officials announced Wednesday that several of America's top distance runners — including Arciniaga and Leon — will compete May 7 in the Pittsburgh Marathon. The prize purse will total $132,000, about the same as last year.

Arciniaga, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., represented the U.S. at the 2011 World Marathon Championships and had top 10 finishes at the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Leon, 32, of Eugene, Oregon, finished fifth at the 2015 Pan American Games.

“Pittsburgh is a world-class sports town, and we welcome some of America's best runners at our event this year,” Matamoros said. “We anticipate top placements from these U.S. athletes in the Marathon and Half Marathon.”

About 41,000 people participated in 2016 Pittsburgh Marathon events. Organizers are expecting similar numbers this year.

For the elites, the largest individual prize — $8,000 — will go the top man and woman in the marathon. Second through seventh place finishers will take home $6,000, $4,000, $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 and $500.

The top seven half-marathon finishers will earn prizes of $6,500, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250, officials said.

Other prizes go to the top finishers in categories such as Masters, Pennsylvania resident, Steel City Road Runner member and wheelchair competitors, officials said.

In March, officials announced that the Pittsburgh Marathon will host the USA Track & Field national half-marathon championships in 2018 and 2019. As part of the marathon's American Development Program, top American runners with qualifying times also are eligible for additional “bonus” prizes, Matamoros said.

The top five American marathoners can earn bonuses of $4,500, $3,500, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, if they finish under 2:25 for men, 2:50 for women. The top five American half-marathoners are competing for bonuses of $3000, $2000, $1000, $750 and $500, if the finish under than 1:12 for men and 1:22 for women.

“We believe in American long distance running,” Matamoros said. “So we took (the prize purse) a step further for American development.”

