Pittsburgh police: 2 men assaulted at their Arlington Heights apartment

Two men living in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood were assaulted Wednesday afternoon in a confrontation with two intruders.

A spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said one victim was in critical but stable condition Wednesday night after being struck in the head.

The other, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition.

Police said both victims are 26 years old but neither was identified.

Police were looking for the suspects, who may have left in a blue car.

They said the incident took place at an apartment in the 3100 block of Cordell Place at about 3:20 p.m.

The spokeswoman said the victims were in the apartment when the pair knocked on their door. They confronted each other and an argument ensued in the hallway.

At least one of the intruders had a gun, which fired during the argument.

The investigation is ongoing.