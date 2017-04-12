Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police: 2 men assaulted at their Arlington Heights apartment

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Two men living in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood were assaulted Wednesday afternoon in a confrontation with two intruders.

A spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said one victim was in critical but stable condition Wednesday night after being struck in the head.

The other, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition.

Police said both victims are 26 years old but neither was identified.

Police were looking for the suspects, who may have left in a blue car.

They said the incident took place at an apartment in the 3100 block of Cordell Place at about 3:20 p.m.

The spokeswoman said the victims were in the apartment when the pair knocked on their door. They confronted each other and an argument ensued in the hallway.

At least one of the intruders had a gun, which fired during the argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.