Allegheny

Major delays on Parkway East due to tunnel lane closure

WPXI | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 6:42 a.m.
WPXI traffic information for Thursday morning at 6:40 a.m.

One lane of the inbound Squirrel Hill tunnel was closed Thursday morning, after a hydraulic line broke overnight while crews were cleaning the tunnel. The break leaked fluid onto the road.

Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic reported that the tunnel was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m.

By 7 a.m., the left lane remained closed and inbound drive times on the Parkway East had reached 90 minutes.

Police said crews were working to clean up the fluid, but there was no timetable for when the lane would reopen.

