Allegheny

Allegheny General Hospital brings adaptive bike, strollers to children
Nate Smallwood | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kody Conley,15, of McDonald, demonstrates the use of a specialized stroller during a an event giving away adaptive bicycles, strollers, and communication devices at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kids try out their new bikes at an event giving away adaptive bicycles, strollers, and communication devices at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tyler Shea, 12, of Pitt, tries out his new bike at an event giving away adaptive bicycles, strollers, and communication devices at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chief Operations Officer Duke Rupert leads a parade of kids trying out their new bikes at an event giving away adaptive bicycles, strollers, and communication devices at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Michael Barnes of Stanton Heights cheers on the parade of kids trying out their new bikes at an event giving away adaptive bicycles, strollers, and communication devices at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Eleven Pittsburgh-area children with disabilities received adaptive bikes, strollers or a communication device on Thursday at Allegheny General Hospital.

Variety , a North Hills-based charity, runs the “My Bike,” “My Stroller” and “My Voice” programs. The “My Bike” program provides free Rifton adaptive bikes to eligible children. The programs gave away six bikes, one adaptive stroller and four communication devices.

Two children were fitted for adaptive bikes that will be available to them in the future. The event culminated with a short parade through some of the halls of AGH lined by cheering staff and volunteers.

Tracey Shea-Derby, mother of Tyler, a child who was given an adaptive bike, explained the importance of the day: “It means having a chance to be included as well as providing an opportunity for others to see what he can do instead of what he can't.”

