Police ask for help finding suspects in Wilkinsburg shooting

A probation officer who was wounded when two men fired nine times in an ambush-style shooting at a Wilkinsburg porch Wednesday night is expected to be released from the hospital today, police said Thursday.

A second shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, was in stable condition after a successful surgery Thursday morning, according to Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

“We believe his injuries are not life-threatening,” McDonough's office said in a news release.

The probation officer was listed in “fair condition,” police said.

Police said they would not release the victims' names.

Authorities are still searching for two suspects described as being in their late teens or early 20s. Police suspect the fired the shots at the probation officer and 21-year-old man and then fled on foot. The victims were sitting on a porch along Marlboro Avenue, police said.

The probation officer was on duty at the time; at least one of the victims lived at the home, McDonough said.

Officials asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 412-473-3000. Police said callers may remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.