4 Allegheny County educators up for state Teacher of the Year
Updated 2 hours ago
A quarter of the 12 finalists for the 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year award are from Allegheny County, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced on Thursday.
The local finalists are:
• Christina Frank of Montour High School, Montour School District;
• Adam Gebhardt of Jefferson Elementary School, West Jefferson Hills School District;
• Gregory Mason of Shaler Area High School, Shaler Area School District; and
• Linda Granite of Marshall Elementary School, North Allegheny School District.
The winner will be announced in December in Hershey at the SAS Institute, the state Department of Education's annual professional development conference for educators.
“Teaching is more than a profession, it is a calling,” Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said in a news release. “This year's finalists represent the countless dedicated Pennsylvania educators whose work is changing the lives of their students and shaping our communities.”
Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community can nominate teachers for their work inside and outside the classroom any time during the school year.
The Teacher of the Year program is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Network of State Teachers of the Year, which focuses on recognizing and furthering great teaching.