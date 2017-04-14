Henry Hillman, renowned Pittsburgh businessman and philanthropist, dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Henry Lee Hillman, renowned Pittsburgh businessman and philanthropist, died at Shadyside Hospital Friday evening, according to his family. He was 98.

His wife, Republican matriarch Elsie Hillman, died in 2015.

Although a pioneer in private equity and venture capital, according to The Hillman Company and the Hillman Family Foundations, the civic philanthropist was best known for his support for the Hillman Cancer Center, which is the flagship treatment and research facility at the UPMC CancerCenter network and the nationally and internationally recognized research of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute.

Hillman served on the boards of a number of Pittsburgh nonprofits and civic icons such as the Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh, Children's Hospital, the University of Pittsburgh, Action Housing, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

“The hallmark of Henry's philanthropy has been his commitment to making Pittsburgh the best city it can be,” said the Hillman Family Foundation's President David K. Roger.

The son of industrialist John Hartwell Hillman Jr. and Juliet Cummins Lea Hillman, Hillman attended Shady Side Academy and graduated from The Taft School and Princeton University.

Hillman served as a Navy aviator during World War II. When he returned, he married and refocused the family business in coke and chemical production to a diversified investment company.

His venture capital investments in the 1970 help fuel the growth of Silicon Valley. He went on to serve as director of a number of companies including General Electric, Cummins Engine, Merck, PNC Financial Services.

Hillman is the father of Lea Simonds, Audrey Fisher, Henry Hillman, Jr., and Bill Hillman, and grandfather of 10 children and great-great grandfather of 16 children.

Hillman's children stated: “Daddy had such a tremendous life filled by a large family he loved dearly, innumerable friends, and great adventures in business and philanthropy. Mother's loss so soon after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015 was difficult, but he did what he always did, he kept going and kept our spirits going, too.”

Funeral arrangements will be private, according to the family.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center/University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute or to the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.