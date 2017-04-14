Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Henry Hillman, renowned Pittsburgh businessman and philanthropist, dies
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Courtesy of the Hillman family
Henry L. Hillman
Courtesy of the Hillman family
Henry Hillman with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at Carnegie Mellon University in 2009.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Henry Lee Hillman, renowned Pittsburgh businessman and philanthropist, died at Shadyside Hospital Friday evening, according to his family. He was 98.

His wife, Republican matriarch Elsie Hillman, died in 2015.

Although a pioneer in private equity and venture capital, according to The Hillman Company and the Hillman Family Foundations, the civic philanthropist was best known for his support for the Hillman Cancer Center, which is the flagship treatment and research facility at the UPMC CancerCenter network and the nationally and internationally recognized research of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute.

Hillman served on the boards of a number of Pittsburgh nonprofits and civic icons such as the Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh, Children's Hospital, the University of Pittsburgh, Action Housing, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

“The hallmark of Henry's philanthropy has been his commitment to making Pittsburgh the best city it can be,” said the Hillman Family Foundation's President David K. Roger.

The son of industrialist John Hartwell Hillman Jr. and Juliet Cummins Lea Hillman, Hillman attended Shady Side Academy and graduated from The Taft School and Princeton University.

Hillman served as a Navy aviator during World War II. When he returned, he married and refocused the family business in coke and chemical production to a diversified investment company.

His venture capital investments in the 1970 help fuel the growth of Silicon Valley. He went on to serve as director of a number of companies including General Electric, Cummins Engine, Merck, PNC Financial Services.

Hillman is the father of Lea Simonds, Audrey Fisher, Henry Hillman, Jr., and Bill Hillman, and grandfather of 10 children and great-great grandfather of 16 children.

Hillman's children stated: “Daddy had such a tremendous life filled by a large family he loved dearly, innumerable friends, and great adventures in business and philanthropy. Mother's loss so soon after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015 was difficult, but he did what he always did, he kept going and kept our spirits going, too.”

Funeral arrangements will be private, according to the family.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center/University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute or to the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or on twitter @MaThomas_Trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.