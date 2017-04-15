Guard gets $62K for race-fueled dismissal

SCRANTON — A federal jury last week sided with a former State Correction Institution—Dallas officer who claimed he was fired because he was black, awarding him $62,000 in culmination of a legal battle with the state Department of Corrections that played out for four years, according to court records.

Ricardo Jackson of Factoryville argued his 2011 firing was based on his race rather than the random vehicle search that year that turned up suspected marijuana, a gun and a loaded magazine in his car. He was fired after testing positive for the drug and admitting the weapon was his.

Attorney Joseph C. Borland wrote in the lawsuit, filed in 2013, that Jackson was terminated while employees of other races were let off the hook for greater infractions. Jackson's “investigation as a black male was drastically different than similar investigations of white males” by the Department of Corrections, Borland wrote in a filing earlier this month.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson Friday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit stressed the gun and suspected drugs were found in the prison's parking lot, not within its walls, and as such didn't pose a safety risk to other employees. It further argued the security department failed to investigate another weapon that was found outside the prison by another employee.

Jackson lost out on $152,846 in back pay from January 2011 to March 2015, according to a motion seeking reimbursement filed Thursday. He is not seeking to get his job back, the filing states.