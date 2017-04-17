New traffic patterns on I-279 as $88M project begins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New traffic patterns began on Interstate 279 Monday morning as PennDOT starts an $88 million project in Pittsburgh and the northern suburbs.

The roadwork means the following changes to the southbound Parkway North, according to PennDOT:

Just north of the Camp Horne Road exit, the left inbound lane will be crossed over into the outbound lanes. This lane is the express lane. All traffic in this lane will not have access to three interchanges: Camp Horne Road, Bellevue/West View, and Perrysville Avenue.

The right inbound lane will stay in place. This is the local lane. All access to Camp Horne Road, Bellevue/West View and Perrysville Avenue must be made from that lane.

At the Perrysville Avenue interchange, both southbound lanes will merge into HOV lanes. No access from the Ross Park and Ride lot to the HOV lanes will be permitted.

South of the McKnight Road interchange near Venture Street, both inbound lanes will shift from the HOV lanes back into mainline I-279.

Additionally:

The southbound ramp from Cemetery Lane at the Perrysville interchange to the southbound lanes will close to traffic until September.

The inbound McKnight Road HOV ramp is closed to traffic, though the ramp from southbound McKnight to the southbound lanes will remain open during the start of work.

The Venture Street off-ramp will close through September, though the on-ramp to the southbound lanes will remain open.

The HOV lanes south of Venture Street – including to and from Bedford Avenue, Anderson Street and Stadium Drives – will be closed. No HOV access in the northbound direction will occur.

Work on the southbound lanes of the Parkway North south of Venture Street will require traffic to be restricted to a single lane during some nights and weekends. PennDOT will announce those closures weekly.

The project includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane operation systems upgrades, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.