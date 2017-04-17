Owner of Pittsburgh home health care company denies defrauding Medicaid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of a Pittsburgh-based home health care company denied allegations Monday that she defrauded Medicaid out of $1.2 million.

Arlinda Moriarty, 48, of Cranberry, responded to a lawsuit the federal government filed last week accusing her and her sister, Daynelle Dickens of Pittsburgh, of involving five of their businesses in a scheme to bill Medicaid for services the companies never provided. The civil suit asks a judge to freeze bank accounts belonging to the sisters and their companies while the government investigates.

Moriarty said she is as interested as investigators in finding out whether someone in her company committed fraud.

“If there's a devil walking in my business, I need to know,” she said in a telephone interview.

Her primary company, Moriarty Consultants Inc., provides what are known as personal assistance services such as bathing, dressing, cleaning, meals and medicine preparation. The company bills Medicaid for the services under a federal program meant to help people stay at home rather than moving to nursing homes.

The government's suit said MCI billed for services from employees who could not have provided them. The company billed for hundreds of hours of services performed by employees who were out of the country or working for other employers, the suit alleged.

The documents said the sisters' companies billed for services rendered to people who had died, forged signatures to fabricate timesheets and submitted $750,000 in claims without required supporting documents.

Moriarty said her companies, which do business across Pennsylvania and in Ohio and Georgia, employ 700 people. They have about 400 clients combined in Pennsylvania and another 160 in the other states, she said. The company has Pennsylvania offices in Erie and Philadelphia in addition to Pittsburgh, Moriarty said.

She said she could not monitor all her employees to make sure they were not working for other companies.

“If that is absolutely true, then we will be taking action on that,” she said.

Moriarty said state auditors contacted her about three years ago with concerns about her companies' records and that she worked to improve their bookkeeping.

“The things that I've been audited for have been adjusted,” she said.

She said she was surprised when Federal Bureau of Investigation agents rang the doorbell of her Cranberry home shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, notifying her that investigators would execute a warrant to search her company's North Side office. Investigators filed the lawsuit the same day.

The suit said money from accounts “tainted with fraud proceeds” were used to make car loan and mortgage payments. Moriarty leases a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte and owns a 2016 Porsche Cayenne, a 2013 Dodge Avenger and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, according to the court documents. The documents said she owns four residential properties and two commercial ones, and she posted on Facebook that she bought a home for her parents.

Moriarty said she earned the nice cars through hard work. And her parents — her father was a plumber and her mother a parking enforcement officer — bought their own home. She said she helped furnish her parents' home and that investigators misread the Facebook post.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania confirmed the FBI executed the search warrant last week, but declined further comment.

Moriarty said she started working in the home health care field because her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder inspired her to want to help others. She said she started her business in her basement in 2000. Court documents said the state paid the sisters' companies $84 million for services the companies said they provided from January 2011 through December 2016.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.