Obama to attend Dan Rooney's funeral service in Pittsburgh
Updated 31 minutes ago
Former President Obama will attend Dan Rooney's funeral services on Tuesday, a spokesman for Obama said Monday.
Obama is not expected to deliver remarks during the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Cathedral in Oakland or attend any other events, according to Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis.
The former president, who left office in January, has described Rooney as a “great friend.” Obama in 2009 appointed Rooney as ambassador to Ireland. Rooney served in the post until 2012.
“Michelle and I offer our condolences to the Rooney family, some of the most gracious and thoughtful people we know — even as we celebrate the life of Dan Rooney: a championship-caliber good man,” Obama said in a statement.
Rooney's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department announced traffic restrictions Tuesday for Fifth Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Dithridge Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.