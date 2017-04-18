Bellevue man sentenced to 17 to 40 years for 2015 murder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A judge on Friday sentenced a Bellevue man to 17 to 40 years in state prison for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in 2015.

Rayshawn Austin, 28, was arrested in May 2015 on charges he shot and killed Derrick Owens, 30, in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.

Following a non-jury trial in late January, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Philip A. Ignelzi convicted Austin of third-degree murder and weapons charges.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on April 24, 2015 along Columbus Avenue just south of California Avenue.

Owens was sitting in his car with another passenger when they saw Austin approaching, according to a criminal complaint.

Owens stepped out onto the sidewalk near the driver's door of his car, and Austin walked up to him, struck a silver handgun to his right side and fired a shot, the complaint said.

Witnesses told police that Owens had been having a problem with a man who went by the nickname, “Gangster Ray,” and believed Owens owed his mother money, the complaint said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.