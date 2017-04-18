Ex-probation officer who coerced sex from parolees pleads guilty
A former Allegheny County probation officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to having inappropriate relations with two women who were serving probation, the county District Attorney's office said.
Matthew Joseph Mullen, 35, of Swissvale entered the plea before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alex Bicket.
Mullen pleaded guilty to two counts of official oppression, a count of intimidation of a witness and a count of harassment.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office arrested Mullen in June after three parolees accused Mullen of coercing them to perform sex acts and send him nude pictures of themselves. The parolees told investigators that they went along with what Mullen told them to do because they were afraid of going back to jail, according to a criminal complaint.
Mullen is scheduled to return to court for a sentencing hearing on July 10.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com. Staff writer Megan Guza contributed.