Police: Inmate found hanging in Allegheny County jail

An inmate died inside Allegheny County Jail at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Jamie Gettings, 33, of West Mifflin was found hanging in a cell, Warden Orlando Harper said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Medical workers responded but were unable to prevent the woman from dying, Harper said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said the incident happened at 2:12 a.m. and recorded Gettings' time of death at 2:27 a.m. The official manner and cause of death are pending. County police are investigating.

The incident marked the second inmate to die in the Downtown jail facility in barely over a week.

David Black, 53, of McKees Rocks died around 6 a.m. on April 10, after arriving the previous day appearing “to be in medical distress,” according to Harper.

The cause and manner of Black's death also are under investigation.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.