Penn Plaza owner says Peduto's offer to buy development was 'pure politics'

The latest twist in an ongoing battle over an East Liberty apartment complex features an offer by Pittsburgh to purchase the property and the owners' representative accusing Mayor Bill Peduto of attempting to commandeer it for political purposes.

Kevin Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff, denied the accusation, but confirmed the city made two offers to purchase Penn Plaza, which is on Penn Avenue. Acklin said the owners refused, and the offer did not progress to discussions about a sale price.

He said the city planned to buy the complex and rehabilitate it with funding from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, and then lease units to low-income tenants.

“It would have been a significant price, but we felt it would have been a worthy investment to consider.” Acklin said. “They were not interested in selling, and obviously this is private property, so we can't force them to sell.”

Penn Plaza is owned by Pennley Park South, a subsidiary of Downtown-based LG Realty Advisors founded by Lawrence Gumberg. Built in the 1960s, the complex rented to about 200 market rate and low-income residents.

Downtown attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park, said Peduto has done everything in his power to thwart the company's $150 million plans to replace the two-building complex with a Whole Foods grocery store, parking garage, offices and about 400 apartments.

Whole Foods last month announced that it suspended plans for moving from its current store location on Centre Avenue in East Liberty until controversies surrounding Penn Plaza are sorted out.

Kamin said the city's purchase offer was not serious.

“There's no money put on the table. There's no anything,” he said. “We would not sell it to them anyway. For (Peduto's) own political purposes he wants to try and steal this property. This is pure politics.”

Acklin called the accusation “utter nonsense.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. “What the mayor did was create a platform for Mr. Gumberg and his team to do the right thing, to step up to the table and negotiate with the community to deliver a development that would enhance the fabric of East Liberty. Ultimately they chose the wrong path.”

The two sides are currently locked in a court battle over a Pittsburgh Planning Commission decision in February to reject Pennley Park's plans.

Neighbors and affordable housing activists have opposed the project, saying it displaces poor residents who have limited options to relocate.

Activists and former residents have scheduled a protest rally Wednesday for outside LG Realty's Downtown offices, demanding that Pennley Park accept the city's offer.

The company has demolished one of two buildings that make up the complex and has plans to raze the second building within months. All remaining residents moved out last month.

Kamin said his clients have met all of the city's conditions, including providing some 200 residents with relocation subsidies. He said Gumberg also agreed to contribute an estimated $10 million in revenue generated through a tax abatement plan to a fund for affordable housing.

“We intend to proceed with our plans,” Kamin said.

