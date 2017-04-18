Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Stowe police hunt for multiple shooting suspects
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Police are searching for multiple armed suspects in connection to a shooting that injured a man in Stowe on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Stow police responded to a report of a shooting on Overlook Drive. They arrived to find a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police said they found “numerous shell casings” at the scene and believe there may be more than one shooter. They did not provide any suspect descriptions.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call county police's homicide unit at 412-473-1300. Officials said callers may remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

