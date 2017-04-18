Police arrest two men in Arlington Heights home assault case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested two men Tuesday in connection to an Arlington Heights home assault that sent two people to the hospital last week.

Terrence Brown, 29, of Brighton Heights and Jerome Brown, 30, of Brookline have been booked AT THE Allegheny County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy. Brown also faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

The pair is accused of assaulting two men at an apartment on Cordell Place at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims, both 26, were in the apartment when the suspects knocked on the door, police said. They confronted each other and an argument ensued in the hallway.

At least one of the intruders had a gun and fired during the argument, police said.

One victim was struck in the head, the other in the leg, police said. Both were in stable condition by Wednesday night.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.