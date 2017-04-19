Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Monroeville gig gets nude model lots of exposure

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
Flickr
Chelsea Guerra in a modeling photo posted on her Flickr page.
Flickr
Chelsea Guerra in a modeling photo posted on her Flickr page.
Chelsea Jane Guerra and Michael Keith Warnock

Updated 57 minutes ago

Chelsea Guerra knows how to get exposure.

She's the 21-year-old who gained national attention for posing nude while being photographed at a Monroeville strip mall. Not all of the attention, however, has been good. The police noticed her and filed pending charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Guerra says she's surprised at the level of attention the story has received.

“I didn't see how sensational my actions were ... until the actual press started to cover my story,” she said Tuesday.

The Tribune-Review reported the story first on April 13. The story went viral, being picked up by national media like the Associated Press, The New York Times and thesmokinggun.com.

“At first I was a little hurt, but then I started to laugh about it, because there was a lot of stretching and insinuation,” Guerra said, referring to social media posts she was a prostitute or getting drugs in exchange for posing nude for photographer Michael Keith Warnock.

Those negative assumptions “are just flat-out wrong,” Guerra said.

“My nude modeling is honest work, and I use it mostly to fund my college career,” said the 21-year-old junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Guerra said she was unaware that walking around naked – except for thigh-high black stockings and high heels – in public was illegal.

“I didn't know that at the time,” she said. “In hindsight, all I can say is that my intent, or what I was trying to do, was not (to) be obscene and shocking ... and offend people. I was only there to do an art project for a photographer.”

Guerra, who lives in Indiana borough, is proud of her work; her Flickr page stands as her portfolio.

She said her portfolio art is not meant to be erotic.

“I think my pictures depict something other than explicit content. Nudity is not always to arouse,” she said. “I really just hope people try to understand that or learn that.”

For Guerra, it's always been about the art.

“An artistic measure to my photos is always number one,” she said. “But it is a business, so I understand that some of my photos are more erotic or risque. I'm just a nude model ... for photography purposes only. It's not deviant, it's not scandalous, it's not illegal.”

Except when you do it out in public.

“I'm just tired of the media equating it to prostitution or something,” she said.

The rumors likely were fueled by the fact that she responded to an ad on Craigslist.

“Craigslist gets a bad rep,” she says. “Let's be honest. Shady stuff goes on in Craigslist.”

But Guerra says she has utilized Craigslist and Model Mayhem to get plenty of gigs.

“It's really just about using your best judgement, doing your homework, getting references from past models and just being smart. It takes work just like any other industry,” she said.

Guerra's been modeling since she turned 18 as a freshman in college. Her endgame is to earn a degree in public relations and land a job in the media — either on TV or working for a network.

Since the media storm, Guerra has been spreading the word — mainly through her Twitter account — that nude modeling isn't pornography.

“I've just had so much different reactions to it, so much support that I've decided to go public with it and share the idea that nudity is not always explicit or immoral,” she said. “It can be art. It can be beautiful.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.