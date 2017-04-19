Police: Man and woman shot while walking in Homewood
Updated 1 hour ago
Two people were shot while walking on a street in Homewood on Wednesday, and detectives are searching for the shooter, police said.
About 11:15 a.m., Pittsburgh police and paramedics responded to a Shot Spotter alert on Frankstown Avenue. They arrived to find two victims, a 19-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, inside a business suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.
The man was walking along Frankstown Avenue toward Homewood Avenue when a shooter came from the side of a building and began firing, police said. The woman was struck by gunfire as she was walking alongside businesses on the same block.
Both victims ran to the corner store for help, police said. They were taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Police found 11 shell casings at the scene.
The department's Group Violence Intervention Unit is investigating.
Police asked any witnesses to call detectives at 412-323-7151. Officials said callers may remain anonymous.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.