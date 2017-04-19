Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

McKeesport woman arrested for hiding fugitive husband
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies arrested a McKeesport woman Wednesday for trying to hide her fugitive husband, who was wanted for warrants including failure to register as a sex offender.

Wendy Peterson, 42, was arrested and charged with conduct related to sexual offenders and hindering apprehension of a suspect, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Her husband, Jason Peterson, had escaped from the Renewal Center, a Downtown work-release program that is part of a court-ordered sentence in a child support case, Kraus said. A family division warrant was issued because he failed to comply with the sentencing.

On March 21, Wendy Peterson refused to open the door for sheriff's deputies when they arrived at her home on Grandview Avenue, Kraus said.

Deputies, who had received information that the couple was at the residence, forced their way in and interviewed Peterson, who initially said she was the only one home, Kraus said.

Moments later, deputies found her husband in a bedroom on the second floor.

“Upon locating Mr. Peterson, Wendy apologized for lying and stated that she purposely did not open the door because she knew he was wanted,” Kraus said.

Deputies arrested Jason Peterson and booked him into Allegheny County Jail.

They later learned that he was wanted for an additional warrant for failing to register as a sex offender as required by Megan's Law. The requirement stems from Jason Peterson's 2000 conviction in a sexual assault case, officials said.

Deputies returned to the home Wednesday to interview Wendy Peterson, who said she was aware her husband was wanted on a few warrants, including the Megan's Law violation, prompting police to take her into custody.

Wendy Peterson is awaiting arraignment Allegheny County Jail.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.