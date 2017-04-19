McKeesport woman arrested for hiding fugitive husband

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies arrested a McKeesport woman Wednesday for trying to hide her fugitive husband, who was wanted for warrants including failure to register as a sex offender.

Wendy Peterson, 42, was arrested and charged with conduct related to sexual offenders and hindering apprehension of a suspect, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Her husband, Jason Peterson, had escaped from the Renewal Center, a Downtown work-release program that is part of a court-ordered sentence in a child support case, Kraus said. A family division warrant was issued because he failed to comply with the sentencing.

On March 21, Wendy Peterson refused to open the door for sheriff's deputies when they arrived at her home on Grandview Avenue, Kraus said.

Deputies, who had received information that the couple was at the residence, forced their way in and interviewed Peterson, who initially said she was the only one home, Kraus said.

Moments later, deputies found her husband in a bedroom on the second floor.

“Upon locating Mr. Peterson, Wendy apologized for lying and stated that she purposely did not open the door because she knew he was wanted,” Kraus said.

Deputies arrested Jason Peterson and booked him into Allegheny County Jail.

They later learned that he was wanted for an additional warrant for failing to register as a sex offender as required by Megan's Law. The requirement stems from Jason Peterson's 2000 conviction in a sexual assault case, officials said.

Deputies returned to the home Wednesday to interview Wendy Peterson, who said she was aware her husband was wanted on a few warrants, including the Megan's Law violation, prompting police to take her into custody.

Wendy Peterson is awaiting arraignment Allegheny County Jail.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.