Two dead in overnight McKeesport shooting
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 6:09 a.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Two people were shot and killed overnight Thursday at a housing complex in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County police.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police and paramedics responded to Crawford Village for multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area, according to Lt. Andrew Schurman.

Officers discovered one man dead on the ground on Grandview Avenue in front of building 39, Schurman said. A woman was found dead in a car in the parking lot. Both had been shot to death, he said.

Schurman said investigators determined the 49-year-old man had also been shot in the car and tried to run toward the street, where he collapsed. The 39-year-old woman never left the car.

“At this point the motive is not exceptionally clear,” Schurman said in a statement. “Neither of the victims lived in the complex.”

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

County police request that anyone who saw or heard anything relating to the shooting call the homicide unit at 412-473-1300.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

