Pittsburgh police find injured child, drugs, guns and cash in car while responding to Knoxville shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Along with the infant in his backseat as he sped through Knoxville Wednesday night with a shot-out window, Gary Gates also had two guns, thousands of dollars in cash and bags of marijuana stashed in a mason jar and Lucky Charms cereal box, Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety revealed Thursday.

City police heading toward the sound of gunfire shortly before 10:30 p.m. came upon a Ford Fusion speeding down Matthews Avenue toward Bausman Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Before the officers could conduct a traffic stop, the Fusion pulled over to the side of the road on its own, Schaffer said. As officers approached, they noted the rear driver-side window shattered and a 9-month-old infant boy inside.

Officers also noted a gun on the passenger floor and two bags of marijuana in a mason jar, Schaffer said. They detained Gates, 21, who said he'd been in the area to meet up with several other men. When Gates got to Moore Avenue, gunfire broke out between him and two others, Schaffer said.

A further search of the Fusion yielded a digital scale, a second gun, three firearm magazines, a smartphone, $2,200 in cash and a Lucky Charms box with seven bags of marijuana inside, Schaffer said.

The infant was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and treated for a cut on his face from the shatter glass, Schaffer said.

Gates was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, and firearms violations.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.