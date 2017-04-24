Filling a niche

Small bookstores have had a rough couple of years. With large national chains and online sites offering books cheaper and sometimes faster, finding a way to stay competitive drove many indie bookstores out of business.

Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday will celebrate those that have found a niche and bucked the trend.

Mystery Lovers Bookshop in Oakmont found its niche on Allegheny River Boulevard 27 years ago.

“Mystery is the second-highest selling niche behind romance, and as long as the shop's been open, we've catered to mystery,” co-owner Trevor Thomas said. “We have books that Barnes and Noble is not going to have. And we have customers who call us from all over the country asking for certain books because they know us and they trust us.”

Half Price Books is a chain that behaves more like an indie shop, offering used books and buying them from customers. Andries Mulder, manager of the Monroe‑ville store, has been with the company for 20 years. He says the company has weathered the storms brought on by larger bookstores and sites such as Amazon by being smart about how it does business — sending the customers to other stores if they can't help them with what they need.

“We get things that the first-run shops can't get, while they get things we may have trouble getting,” Mulder said. “Of course, the first line of defense is for us to sell them the book. But if we can't, we want to make sure the customer gets what they need.”

Mulder says the Half Price Books in Monroeville — which celebrates its 10th anniversary there in August — works to create events that customers want, whether that's entertaining people waiting in line for Black Friday shopping or book signings with local authors.

“We want to make it an experience, so people think, ‘Hey, things happen here,' ” he said. “We really do become part of the community wherever we have stores.”

Between 2010 and 2016, the number of American Booksellers Association-member independent bookstores rose from 1,400 to 1,775. And book sales have been gaining ground for those five years, the group says.

In 2016, according to the association, sales at indie bookstores were up about 5 percent from the previous year.

“While not every bookstore or community has seen this growth, the national trends are clear,” said Dan Cullen, senior strategy officer for the booksellers association.

The numbers from the past few years show a reversal of a long-running trend. Between 2000 and 2007, about 1,000 independent bookstores in the nation closed.

There still are challenges ahead for independent bookstores — Amazon, for instance, has opened several stores and reportedly plans to add more. But local bookstores that have forged ties with their communities seem to be holding steady, which doesn't surprise Cullen.

“Indie booksellers remain a resilient and entrepreneurial group,” he said.

Kim Lyons is a freelance writer.