Allegheny

Weekend restrictions, closures planned for Liberty Bridge and tunnel
Megan Guza | Friday, April 21, 2017, 5:18 a.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Motorists will see lane restrictions and closures this weekend as crews continue work on the Liberty Bridge and Liberty Tunnel, PennDOT officials said.

There will be a single-lane restriction inbound from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, according to a release from PennDOT.

An outbound single-lane restriction will start two hours after the end of the Eric Church concert at PPG Paints Arena until noon Satuday.

The inbound tunnel and entire bridge will close from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday. The outbound Liberty Tunnel and PJ McArdle Roadway will remain open, according to the release.

The work is part of an $80 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project, which will continue into 2018.

