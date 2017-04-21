Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Peduto nominates 3 to fill vacancies on PWSA board
Bob Bauder | Friday, April 21, 2017, 12:06 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Friday nominated three people, including his chief administration officer, to fill vacancies on the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority's board of directors.

The nominees — Debbie Lestitian, Chaton Turner and Jim Turner — are subject to approval by Pittsburgh City Council.

Lestitian, a lawyer, has served as Peduto's chief administrative officer since he took office in 2014. She also heads the city personnel department and has an accounting degree.

Chaton Turner is assistant counsel for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She is an expert in patient safety and regulatory compliance and provides support for the Center for Fertility in UPMC's Physician Services Division, according to the Mayor's Office.

Jim Turner is an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. He previously served as budget director, finance director and chief administrative officer for the city, as managing director for the Pennsylvania Economy League and chief financial officer for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

They would replace Alex Thomson, Caren Glotfelty and Andrea Geraghty, who all resigned the same week from PWSA's board in March.

“I want to extend my gratitude to these nominees, who are coming on during a time of long-term, systematic challenges facing the PWSA. There is a great amount of work ahead, and they will help us accomplish all we need to do,” Peduto said in a statement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.