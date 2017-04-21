Peduto nominates 3 to fill vacancies on PWSA board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Friday nominated three people, including his chief administration officer, to fill vacancies on the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority's board of directors.

The nominees — Debbie Lestitian, Chaton Turner and Jim Turner — are subject to approval by Pittsburgh City Council.

Lestitian, a lawyer, has served as Peduto's chief administrative officer since he took office in 2014. She also heads the city personnel department and has an accounting degree.

Chaton Turner is assistant counsel for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She is an expert in patient safety and regulatory compliance and provides support for the Center for Fertility in UPMC's Physician Services Division, according to the Mayor's Office.

Jim Turner is an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. He previously served as budget director, finance director and chief administrative officer for the city, as managing director for the Pennsylvania Economy League and chief financial officer for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

They would replace Alex Thomson, Caren Glotfelty and Andrea Geraghty, who all resigned the same week from PWSA's board in March.

“I want to extend my gratitude to these nominees, who are coming on during a time of long-term, systematic challenges facing the PWSA. There is a great amount of work ahead, and they will help us accomplish all we need to do,” Peduto said in a statement.