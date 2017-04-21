Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State gets $30M boost from man behind 'NCIS,' 'Magnum P.I.'

Centre Daily Times | Friday, April 21, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Penn State University
Television producer and series creator Donal Bellisario (Penn State '61) provided the commencement address at the College of Communications spring graduation ceremony May 7, 2016. Bellisario has created some of televisions most popular series including Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, and NCIS.

Donald Bellisario's name has been stamped on television screens for years, coming over the credits of top-rated television shows for 40 years.

Now it will grace a college at Penn State.

On Friday, the university announced the successful producer and director of shows like “NCIS” and “Magnum P.I.” is the namesake of the university's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

Bellisario is also giving $30 million to establish the Donald P. Bellisario Media Center.

“Donald P. Bellisario ranks among Penn State's most accomplished alumni, and his achievements and generosity will continue to inspire our students and faculty for generations to come,” said Penn State President Eric Barron. “Through this historic gift, the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications will have the resources to support future media pioneers as they pursue the same innovation, excellence and integrity that have characterized Don's own career.”

The journalism alum graduated from Penn State and worked at the Centre Daily Times before going into advertising and later transitioning to Hollywood. He has been named a Distinguished Alumnus of Penn State.

According to the university, Bellisario and his wife Vivienne created a trustees scholarship with a $1 million commitment in 2006, and have made additional gifts to that fund, with about 350 students - many of them veterans or active-duty service members - benefiting over the years.

