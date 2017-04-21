Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Ex-NFL star Ricky Williams finds healing in marijuana use advocacy
Ben Schmitt | Friday, April 21, 2017, 6:54 p.m.

Former NFL star running back Ricky Williams wrestled with the idea of becoming an outspoken advocate of marijuana use.

Sure, the public knew about his troubles that came from smoking pot. The league suspended him several times, including the entire 2006 season for violating the substance abuse policy.

Williams didn't know whether to accept an invitation from former teammate Kyle Turley to speak at a marijuana advocacy conference a couple years ago. Turley and Williams played together for the New Orleans Saints. Williams also played for the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

“Even though the whole world knows that I've used cannabis, not everyone knows that I continue to use it or I support it,” Williams said. “So if I come out and speak publicly what is that going to mean?

“Finally I realized it is who I am and what I do, and I believe in myself and I believe in the choices I make. So I said, ‘yeah' and I started speaking and I've been doing it a bunch ever since and it feels really good.”

Williams arrived in Pittsburgh on Friday to speak at this weekend's World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. He sat down with the Tribune-Review to share his thoughts as Pennsylvania enters the realm of medical marijuana.

“It's been very healing,” he said of speaking at conferences. “I think so many people have been vilified or demonized because of the stigma. Now they see things starting to change. It's amazing.”

Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1998 when he played for the University of Texas, said he doesn't necessarily distinguish between recreational and medicinal use of marijuana.

“People are either saying it can cure everything and is best thing in the world, or people are saying it is from the devil and is the worst thing in the world,” he said. “The biggest difference is back in the late 1990s, early 2000s, no one talked about marijuana as medicinal. We didn't even call it recreational; we just called it being bad, getting in trouble and doing what you're not supposed to do.”

Now, education has increased and the stigma for many has been removed, he said.

“At our core we are all using it for some recreational reasons and also medical reasons,” Williams said.

While NFL players are allowed to take heavy prescription drugs, such as opioids, for pain, marijuana remains a banned substance.

“If you get in the drug program and you get in trouble, it's so punitive,” Williams said of NFL polices. “Players aren't getting help. They are only getting punished for something that I think we can at least make the argument is probably healthier than opioids and prescription drugs that players are taking.”

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law a year ago.

The state health department is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form. Medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments. Under state law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies that they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Kevin Provost, CEO of Greenhouse Ventures , a conference co-host, said the medical marijuana business continues to grow nationally.

“Outsiders may view the cannabis industry as an amateur, even underground industry and that's not true at all,” he said. “You're going to see investors, physicians, lawyers, accountants, athletes and insurance people who are now trying to leverage their skill sets in this industry.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

