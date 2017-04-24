Allegheny County to launch lead task force

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County is launching a lead task force to consider policy changes and analyze county data, Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker announced in a news conference today.

The announcement followed media reports, including a Trib story revealing the county has rarely imposed penalties for landlords who take months to abate lead paint in properties where poisoned children live.

“If (landlords) are making progress, we would prefer, I think, to work with them,” Hacker said. “There's a cost to making (these remediations) and we much prefer they're using that money to make changes that need to be made rather than fighting us in court...but I think that's an area we can look at.”

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will announce more details about the task force in the near future, said Hacker.

County Controller Chelsa Wagner will begin a performance audit of the health department's programs that monitor blood lead levels in children, she announced Monday.

The audit will examine how the health department evaluates the risk to children from lead-contaminated water and other sources, said Wagner.

“There still is an effort to claim that we don't have a crisis,” said Wagner.

Wagner is asking health department officials to meet with her audit team by Friday, she said.

The audit should be completed in about six weeks, she said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at tclift@tribweb.com