Negro League murals celebrated on Pittsburgh's North Side

A legendary group from Pittsburgh's baseball past came back to life Saturday on the North Side with a re-dedication of Negro League murals at the "Corner of Hope" in Perry Hilltop.

"This is part of our history. It's part of American history, it's not just black history," said Sean Gibson, director of the Hill District-based Josh Gibson Foundation and great-grandson of Josh Gibson — a Hall of Fame catcher, former North Side resident and one of nine figures featured in the mural project first created about 20 years ago.

The Perry Hilltop Citizens Council hosted the "Corner of Hope Celebration" to unveil the revamped murals and park located at the corner of Wilson Avenue and West Burgess Street.

Students at The Pittsburgh Projects restored the murals under the guidance of visual arts instructor Sandy Kessler Kaminski.

The group of students cleared the dilapidated lot and painted nine murals, with Oakglade Realty providing funding for the project. Students researched players and figures to learn about Negro League history and its ties to Pittsburgh, Kaminski said.

"There is a connection here," she said. "It's still alive."

In addition to Gibson, the group includes:

• Ray Dandridge, Hall of Famer who played third base in the Negro Leagues and later worked as a Major League Baseball scout;

• Andrew "Rube" Foster, Hall of Famer who was a player, manager and ran the Negro Leagues;

• William "Gus" Greenlee, legendary owner of the Crawford Grill nightclub in the Hill District and the Pittsburgh Crawfords baseball team;

• John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, considered the greatest short stop in Negro League history;

• Satchel Paige, a Hall of Fame pitcher considered one of the best players ever;

• Cumberland Posey, a Homestead native and Negro League player, manager and owner of the Homestead Grays;

• Jackie Robinson, a Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier as the first black player in Major League Baseball;

• George "Mule" Suttles, a slugger who played 23 seasons in the Negro Leagues.

Josh Gibson — a catcher and homerun king who played for both the Crawfords and Grays — once lived on the North Side not far from the mural park, his great-grandson said.

"For this to be right in Josh's home neighborhood is phenomenal for us," Sean Gibson said. "This is not just a North Side project. It's for anybody to come and see. It's a good avenue to not only educate the youth about Josh Gibson but also about the Negro League."

On April 29, the Pittsburgh Opera will host the world premier of "The Summer King: The Josh Gibson Story." The show will run through May 7 at the Benedum Center.

"Whether its operas, projects like this, documentaries, our goal is just getting Josh's name out there," Sean Gibson said. "We just want to bring more awareness to Josh and the foundation."

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer.