Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Negro League murals celebrated on Pittsburgh's North Side
Andrew Russell | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jalen Achilles, 15 of hte South Side and student at Urban Pathways, hugs Sean Gibson, the great-grandson of Negro League legend Josh Gibson, at a community event sponsored by the Perry Hilltop Citizens Council to celebrate the re-dedication of murals on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Achilles was the artist responsible for the Josh Gibson mural.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sky Johnson, 5, of Perry North and great-grandniece of Josh Gibson plays with chalk at the “Corner of Hope Celebration,” a community event to celebrate the re-dedication of new Josh Gibson and Negro League murals sponsored by the Perry Hilltop Citizens Council in Perry North, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Annie Carter, of the North Side and niece of Josh Gibson (right), talks with friend Opal Jackson, of Manchester, at the “Corner of Hope Celebration,” a community event sponsored by the Perry Hilltop Citizens Counci to celebrate the re-dedication of new Negro League muralsl in Perry North on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hezekiah Johnson, 6, of Perry North and great-grandnephew of Josh Gibson, cheers after winning a game of cornhole at the “Corner of Hope Celebration,” a community event sponsored by the Perry Hilltop Citizens Councilto celebrate the re-dedication of new Negro League murals in Perry North on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Updated 7 minutes ago

A legendary group from Pittsburgh's baseball past came back to life Saturday on the North Side with a re-dedication of Negro League murals at the "Corner of Hope" in Perry Hilltop.

"This is part of our history. It's part of American history, it's not just black history," said Sean Gibson, director of the Hill District-based Josh Gibson Foundation and great-grandson of Josh Gibson — a Hall of Fame catcher, former North Side resident and one of nine figures featured in the mural project first created about 20 years ago.

The Perry Hilltop Citizens Council hosted the "Corner of Hope Celebration" to unveil the revamped murals and park located at the corner of Wilson Avenue and West Burgess Street.

Students at The Pittsburgh Projects restored the murals under the guidance of visual arts instructor Sandy Kessler Kaminski.

The group of students cleared the dilapidated lot and painted nine murals, with Oakglade Realty providing funding for the project. Students researched players and figures to learn about Negro League history and its ties to Pittsburgh, Kaminski said.

"There is a connection here," she said. "It's still alive."

In addition to Gibson, the group includes:

• Ray Dandridge, Hall of Famer who played third base in the Negro Leagues and later worked as a Major League Baseball scout;

• Andrew "Rube" Foster, Hall of Famer who was a player, manager and ran the Negro Leagues;

• William "Gus" Greenlee, legendary owner of the Crawford Grill nightclub in the Hill District and the Pittsburgh Crawfords baseball team;

• John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, considered the greatest short stop in Negro League history;

• Satchel Paige, a Hall of Fame pitcher considered one of the best players ever;

• Cumberland Posey, a Homestead native and Negro League player, manager and owner of the Homestead Grays;

• Jackie Robinson, a Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier as the first black player in Major League Baseball;

• George "Mule" Suttles, a slugger who played 23 seasons in the Negro Leagues.

Josh Gibson — a catcher and homerun king who played for both the Crawfords and Grays — once lived on the North Side not far from the mural park, his great-grandson said.

"For this to be right in Josh's home neighborhood is phenomenal for us," Sean Gibson said. "This is not just a North Side project. It's for anybody to come and see. It's a good avenue to not only educate the youth about Josh Gibson but also about the Negro League."

On April 29, the Pittsburgh Opera will host the world premier of "The Summer King: The Josh Gibson Story." The show will run through May 7 at the Benedum Center.

"Whether its operas, projects like this, documentaries, our goal is just getting Josh's name out there," Sean Gibson said. "We just want to bring more awareness to Josh and the foundation."

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at arussell@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.