Allegheny County health officials, controller to address lead issues on Monday

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department will present and explain lead data at a special meeting on Monday.

Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the health department, will be joined by pediatricians and other childhood health advocates, the county announced Sunday.

The 10 a.m. meeting will take place at the health department's Downtown office a half hour before county Controller Chelsa Wagner plans to hold a news conference to discuss what she calls discrepancies in the county's lead data and public statements about its lead data.

The Tribune-Review reported last week that some lead-poisoned children in Allegheny County remain in contaminated homes months longer than they would if the county strictly enforced cleanup rules.

