1 person hurt after chase, crash on Penn Avenue
Wilkinsburg police shot a man who rammed a police car and took off from an attempted traffic stop Monday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. when Wilkinsburg police tried to stop a man who had an active warrant for his arrest, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Police said the driver rammed a police car and continued on Penn Avenue into Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood, according to the TV station. An officer fired two shots to try to stop the car.
The driver was struck once and crashed into a utility pole and fire hydrant on Penn Avenue near a Family Dollar store and Peppi's sandwich shop, WPXI reported.
The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
NEW: officer shot suspect who tried to flee from police this morning. Shot once but is alive at the hospital. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7wBo2OV30B— Steven Fisher (@WPXISteveFisher) April 24, 2017