Workers to begin removing cannonballs from Lawrenceville construction site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cannonballs found at a construction site in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood will be removed this week.

The city's Public Safety Department said the removal process starting Tuesday should take five days — unless more cannonballs than expected are found. The department discouraged people from visiting the area of the construction site at 39th and Butler streets to get a glimpse of the work.

At least 20 Civil War-era cannonballs were found March 27 by a construction crew preparing the site for apartments. The area is the site of the former Allegheny Arsenal.

Pedestrians and non-business traffic will be blocked from 39th Street between Butler Street and the Allegheny River during the removal. Commercial traffic for businesses on 39th Street may be disrupted, the city said in a statement.

The city, Ordnance Holdings Inc. of Maryland and Milhaus Ventures, the developer of the apartment complex, developed a plan for removing the cannonballs.

“We will not be releasing any additional details regarding the removal of the cannonballs due to the sensitivity of the removal. We are also strongly discouraging the public from coming down to try to view the process,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokeswoman Emily Schaffer wrote in an email to the Tribune-Review.

Last month, a city spokeswoman said the cannonballs were “pretty stable” and didn't expect any of them to accidentally detonate.

The city did not say Monday where the cannonballs will be taken after their removal.

Jonathan Sperka, the technical director at Ordnance Holdings, referred all questions to the city and hung up on a Tribune-Review reporter asking about the removal process.