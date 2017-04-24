Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Workers to begin removing cannonballs from Lawrenceville construction site
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, April 24, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The scene of discovered cannonballs inside of a construction site in Lawrenceville on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Cannonballs found at a construction site in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood will be removed this week.

The city's Public Safety Department said the removal process starting Tuesday should take five days — unless more cannonballs than expected are found. The department discouraged people from visiting the area of the construction site at 39th and Butler streets to get a glimpse of the work.

At least 20 Civil War-era cannonballs were found March 27 by a construction crew preparing the site for apartments. The area is the site of the former Allegheny Arsenal.

Pedestrians and non-business traffic will be blocked from 39th Street between Butler Street and the Allegheny River during the removal. Commercial traffic for businesses on 39th Street may be disrupted, the city said in a statement.

The city, Ordnance Holdings Inc. of Maryland and Milhaus Ventures, the developer of the apartment complex, developed a plan for removing the cannonballs.

“We will not be releasing any additional details regarding the removal of the cannonballs due to the sensitivity of the removal. We are also strongly discouraging the public from coming down to try to view the process,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokeswoman Emily Schaffer wrote in an email to the Tribune-Review.

Last month, a city spokeswoman said the cannonballs were “pretty stable” and didn't expect any of them to accidentally detonate.

The city did not say Monday where the cannonballs will be taken after their removal.

Jonathan Sperka, the technical director at Ordnance Holdings, referred all questions to the city and hung up on a Tribune-Review reporter asking about the removal process.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.