Two Downtown businesses hit with fire extinguisher service scam
Updated 35 minutes ago
A man purporting to test fire extinguishers at Downtown businesses and then charging for the service is not legitimate, Pittsburgh police warned on Monday.
The two incidents happened Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
At about 4:30 p.m., a man claiming to be with a company called Metro Fire Prevention walked into the Bruegger's Bagels in Market Square and said he was there to test and service the business's fire extinguishers, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.
The man briefly checked the extinguishers, asked for payment and gave employees a fake receipt, Schaffer said.
She said the same man did the same thing about 20 minutes later at the Subway sandwich shop on Liberty Avenue.
Schaffer noted that Metro Fire Prevention is not a legitimate company, according to the city Fire Bureau. Any businesses approached by someone claiming to be with the company should call police.