Once emaciated, Cory the pit bull is going to new home

Cory is going home.

The young pit bull, who arrived in February at Animal Friends severely emaciated, will go live with a new family, officials at the Ohio Township-based organization said.

“For 72 days Cory received lifesaving medical treatment, critical socialization and, of course, a lot of love,” officials said in a statement. “He also gained nearly 20 pounds while in Animal Friends care and now he finally knows what's it like to be a loved member of a family.”

Cory was found in a Bridgeville home with no apparent running water and rotting food in a refrigerator.

As part of his treatment and recovery, he underwent a hydrotherapy session at Life Force K9 Hydrofitness in Cecil.

Cory was expected to leave the Animal Friends facility Monday afternoon.

“Animal Friends could not be more happy for Cory and his new family,” the statement said.

To support the efforts of Animal Friends, go to ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.