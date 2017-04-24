Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Once emaciated, Cory the pit bull is going to new home

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Animal Friends
Animal Friends is caring for Cory — a pit bull mix who was in terrible condition in February 2017 when he was brought into the Ohio Township shelter. Police found him and five other animals living in a home of 'deplorable condition,' Bridgeville police said.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Heather Chickis, owner of LifeForce K-9 Hydrofitness in Cecil, works with Cory, a pit bull mix, during a therapy session to help with mobility issues Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Cory was taken in by Animal Friends and is undergoing therapy to help build muscle after he and another badly emaciated dog were rescued in February from a home in Bridgeville that officials say was in deplorable condition.

Cory is going home.

The young pit bull, who arrived in February at Animal Friends severely emaciated, will go live with a new family, officials at the Ohio Township-based organization said.

“For 72 days Cory received lifesaving medical treatment, critical socialization and, of course, a lot of love,” officials said in a statement. “He also gained nearly 20 pounds while in Animal Friends care and now he finally knows what's it like to be a loved member of a family.”

Cory was found in a Bridgeville home with no apparent running water and rotting food in a refrigerator.

As part of his treatment and recovery, he underwent a hydrotherapy session at Life Force K9 Hydrofitness in Cecil.

Cory was expected to leave the Animal Friends facility Monday afternoon.

“Animal Friends could not be more happy for Cory and his new family,” the statement said.

To support the efforts of Animal Friends, go to ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

