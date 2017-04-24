Feds accuse Boilermakers business manager of embezzling $1.5 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former International Association of Boilermakers business manager has been charged by federal authorities with embezzling $1.5 million from the labor union.

Raymond C. Ventrone, 59, of Pittsburgh, is accused of embezzling the union funds and evading paying income taxes on money, according to a statement from acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song in Pittsburgh.

Ventrone was the business manager of Boilermakers Local 154 from January 2010 to June 2015. He is charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets and five counts of income tax evasion.

An attorney for Ventrone could not be determined and he could not be reached for comment late Monday.

If convicted, Ventrone could face 30 years in federal prison and a fine of $1.5 million.

The FBI, the IRS, the Department of Labor and the Office of Labor Management Standards conducted the investigation leading to Ventrone's arrest.

