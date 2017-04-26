Aiming for funding boost, Pitt hires senior vice chancellor for research

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Pittsburgh's medical school generates a vast amount of data on health outcomes.

And Rob Rutenbar, who the university hired this month as its senior vice chancellor for research, wants to see what's possible when that data lands on the desks of Pitt's top economists, computer engineers, chemists or bioethicists.

Rutenbar, the head of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a former Carnegie Mellon University professor, will start in July at Pitt with a mission to coordinate the university's departments to push innovation and tackle weighty research projects. Rutenbar wants to marshal Pitt's resources to make it more competitive for “big things,” he said in an interview with the Tribune-Review.

And by “big things,” Rutenbar means funding for centers and institutes totaling tens of millions of dollars.

“There is a tech landscape. There is a business landscape. There is an engineering landscape, and there is a medical landscape,” Rutenbar said of Pitt's academic footprint. “All of these folks have to talk to each other or these things aren't going to work.”

Pitt receives about $760 million a year in research funding. Rutenbar said his challenge is to take that to the next level.

“His experience as a researcher, innovator, collaborator and entrepreneur — both inside and outside of the university — make Rob uniquely qualified to support our faculty's research and innovation efforts and to champion Pitt research on a local, national and global scale,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a statement.

The university would not release Rutenbar's salary.

Rutenbar taught in CMU's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for 25 years before leaving to head the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Department of Computer Science, ranked No. 5 in the country by U.S. News and World Report. He founded two startups while at CMU and was the founding director of the university's Center for Circuit and System Solutions. The C2S2, as the center was called, was funded jointly by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Intel, IBM, Texas Instruments and other companies in the semiconductor industry. The multi-university center had about $45 million in funding over several years while Rutenbar ran it.

Rutenbar made it clear he wasn't coming to Pitt to put the school in competition with Carnegie Mellon University, which boasts the nation's top computer science program, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

“I don't think it's a catching up game,” Rutenbar said. “I think this is a way to exploit the intellectual assets that we have.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or on Twitter at @tinynotebook .