Pittsburgh could waive penalty for residents who filed income taxes day late
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman

Pittsburgh residents who filed their city income taxes a day late this year won't be penalized under legislation proposed Tuesday by a City Council member.

Councilman Dan Gilman of Squirrel Hill said some residents were confused because city and federal tax deadlines fell on different days this year for the first time in memory.

Pittsburgh residents had to pay local income taxes by April 17. The federal deadline was moved to the following day because Washington, D.C., offices were closed April 17 in observance of a city holiday.

“I think it's ridiculous for the city to penalize residents because of a D.C. holiday,” Gilman said, adding that people who filed tax returns after April 18 would still be subject to the penalty.

Finance Director Paul Leger said some tax returns were filed on April 18, but he could not say how many. Jordan Tax Service of McMurray, which collects taxes for Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools, has not finished processing returns.

The city and school district split the 3 percent income tax. The late fee amounts to 1.25 percent of a person's total tax bill.

Gilman's proposed penalty waiver is subject to approval by the school board and Mt. Oliver council.

The legislation also includes Mt. Oliver residents whose children attend city schools. Pittsburgh collects the school district's portion of the tax for Mt. Oliver.

“People assumed that all of these taxes were due at the same time,” Leger said. “We just want to make sure those people are not penalized by a logical mistake.”

