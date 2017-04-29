Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Police chief addresses Point Park graduates
Megan Guza | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the path to becoming a college professor was a humbling one.

"I was offered opportunities to teach forensics, police operations and homeland security at various universities, and I couldn't accept those because I didn't have a degree," Schubert said.

The quandary frustrated him, he said, because he felt he had a lot to offer those wishing to learn.

"It was kind of humbling for me — I wanted to share information and my expertise but not able to do it because I lacked an advanced degree," Schubert said. "Looking at my own children, I try to lead by example. I wouldn't expect people to do something I didn't do."

So he got a degree — two, actually. A bachelor's and a master's from Point Park University led him to a part-time professorship at the school, which led him to Saturday's packed graduation at PPG Paints Arena, Downtown.

"You worked hard and stayed the course, even when it may have not seemed possible," he told the graduates at the university's master's and doctoral ceremony. "(You) made many sacrifices, but in the end, you accomplished a significant achievement — an academic achievement that is only held by a small percentage of the population. That alone speaks volumes of who you are."

University officials presented Schubert with the university's 2017 Outstanding Achievement Award for Community Engagement.

Schubert has backed off from teaching since he was promoted to assistant chief in late 2014 — about two years before he took over the bureau. He said his obligations to the bureau, as well as his family and charitable work with the Special Olympics, have kept him out of the classroom since then.

He said he hopes to get back to it soon.

"I really do enjoy being able to share my experience with people — what I've done over the years," he said. "I want to do what professors and instructors have done for me over the years."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert gives the commencement address to graduates of Point Park University's master's and doctoral program at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Schubert holds both bachelor's and master's degrees from Point Park, where he is also a part-time professor.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert is presented with the Point Park University 2017 Outstanding Community Engagement Award at the university's commencement at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Schubert, a Point Park graduate, gave the commencement address to the master's and doctoral graduates.
