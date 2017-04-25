Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

More than 300 cannonballs unearthed from Lawrenceville construction site
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The scene of discovered cannonballs inside of a construction site in Lawrenceville on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Explosives technicians unearthed more than 300 cannonballs from a construction site in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Director Wendell D. Hissrich said.

The 300 or so Civil War-era cannonballs removed Tuesday by the Maryland company Ordnance Holdings will be stored in a bunker at the construction site at 39th and Butler streets and guarded by police until all cannonballs on the site are dug up. Hissrich hoped that work would be done by Saturday .

Hissrich said the cannonballs will then be taken to an undisclosed location outside the city and "rendered safe."

"Defused. Detonated. Whatever is appropriate," Hissrich said.

Most of the cannonballs still contain black powder, Hissrich said. Those cannonballs most likely will have to be exploded. Fuses in some of the cannonballs disintegrated and the black powder spilled out. Hissrich hoped some of those could be saved for historical purposes.

"It does seem kind of a waste, but at the same time, in talking with the experts, there is no other way to render them safe if they have black powder in them," Hissrich said of blowing up the 150-plus-year-old cannonballs.

Construction crews working on a development project at the site for Indianapolis-based Milhaus Ventures found about 20 Civil War-era cannonballs in March . The development is on the site of the former Allegheny Arsenal.

Ordnance Holdings and Milhaus Ventures worked with an archeologist to document and take photographs of the cannonballs, Hissrich said.

Pedestrians and non-business traffic will be blocked from 39th Street between Butler Street and the Allegheny River while crews remove additional cannonballs. Commercial traffic for some businesses on 39th Street could be disrupted.

The city had its bomb technicians at the scene, as well as officers for security and an advanced life support unit staffed with two paramedics, as work began Tuesday. Hissrich said the city will ask Milhaus Ventures to reimburse it for the manpower.

Hissrich said the city looked into who owns the cannonballs. He said it appears the U.S. military has first claim to them, but if they don't step forward to take them, Milhaus Ventures could keep any cannonballs that aren't destroyed. Milhaus Ventures could not be reached.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or on Twitter at @tinynotebook.

