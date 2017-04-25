Allegheny County meeting on blood testing raises tranparency questions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Council is holding a meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to learn about a proposal that would require all children in the county to undergo blood testing for lead — a meeting for which a public notice was not posted to the county website.

All 15 council members were invited to the meeting in an email Friday.

“Please be advised that the Allegheny County Health Department will be making a brief informational presentation on blood lead testing,” reads the email, obtained Tuesday by the Tribune-Review.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires notices about public meetings of a quorum of elected officials to be posted in a newspaper of general circulation at least 24 hours in advance.

Jared Barker, council's chief clerk and director of legislative services, declined to comment on whether the notice has ever ran in the newspaper.

Barker referred all questions to Jack Cambest, council solicitor, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

If the council members only receive information at the meeting and do not deliberate or discuss agency business, the Sunshine Act does not apply, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the nonprofit Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg.

It doesn't sound like that's the case though, Melewsky said.“It sounds like they'll be an exchange of information between the department of health and these board members,” said Melewsky.

It's in the public interest for the county to put out a notice either way, Melewsky said.

“It's better to advertise these meetings as public and just welcome the public in,” said Melewsky. “That would remove all of these questions from constituents' minds.”

If more than seven council members show up to the meeting, making it a quorum, and they do deliberate, the council would be required to cancel the meeting, since a notice was not published, said Melewsky.

Notices for three other council committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday are posted to the webpage .

The meeting will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Allegheny County Courthouse's Conference Room One.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com. Follow her on Twitter @tclift.