Westmoreland activists decry drilling pollution at Wolf's Pittsburgh office

A mother of two from Trafford said Wednesday that she is compelled to speak up amid environmental concerns brought by the influx of Marcellus shale gas wells in the area.

“I have to do something to protect the rights of my children,” Gillian Graber, Protect Our Children's outreach coordinator, said outside Gov. Tom Wolf's Pittsburgh office.

Graber and her two children — Aiden, 8, and Lilly, 6 — joined a group of about 15 residents from Washington and Westmoreland counties and representatives from environmental advocacy organizations to urge the governor to act against air pollution.

Wolf was not in Pittsburgh at the time of the rally nor did his press office respond to requests for comment.

The demonstration was organized by the Clean Air Council. Participants collected air samples near their homes, which are near Marcellus shale gas wells, and released the samples near the governor's office.

“Sometimes the government leaders who permit the oil and gas development (that causes air pollution) are so far-removed from the gas lands that these people deal with everyday,” said Justin Wasser, with the Clean Air Council.

Art Brogley, 65, of Scenery Hill in Washington County, collected an air sample from his home and joined the demonstrators.

“I'm surrounded by gas wells. It was an old historic town; now it's more of an industrial zone,” he said.

In addition to being concerned with air pollution, Brogley is concerned with the quality of his drinking water, which comes from a well. His home is within a half-mile of a gas well pad, and another well is proposed just under one mile away.

“It's just a matter of time before I'm surrounded by them,” he said. “I know the industry isn't going away anytime soon. So what I'm here for is for common-sense rules. That's what we're looking for.”

Graber said she moved to Trafford four years ago. Two years ago, she found out that there were two wells proposed within the Penn-Trafford School District.

“And right now there are eight. So that has multiplied considerably, and they're near homes, schools and playgrounds” she said. “And I just want our children to be protected — I think that they have the right to clean air and pure water.”

Lois Bower-Bjornson of Scenery Hill thanked Wolf for introducing his four-point methane plan intended to regulate new oil and gas facilities but charged his administration to “forge ahead on a much-needed call for protections of existing facilities.”

“Since January 2015, there are no standards,” she said.

After the demonstration, some residents and representatives from environmental advocacy groups traveled to the Department of Environmental Protection's field office on Herrs Island for a meeting with Susan Malone, the agency's regional director.

Wasser said those present felt heard.

“But their response was that they aren't policymakers. They tried to distance themselves from the concerns of the community members. We'll see,” he said. “It's up to them now to do what we asked, which is to convey (those concerns) to Harrisburg.”

DEP was not immediately available to comment on the meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.