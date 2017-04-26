Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Highmark members access to MedExpress at stake
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Highmark Inc. has sent a letter to MedExpress telling the urgent care company the insurer would remove MedExpress from its insurance networks in August, A MedExpress spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The letter, which applies to all MedExpress clinics in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, arrived in the last few weeks, spokeswoman Kelly Sorice said. The Morgantown, W.V.-based company has 83 clinics in the two states, including 30 across Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“We're obviously disappointed in that and would very much like to be in-network because we have a lot of Highmark members that utilize services at our centers,” Sorice said.

A 2011 contract between MedExpress and Highmark expires in August, she said. The letter came as negotiations over a new contract were starting, she said.

Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said the companies are engaged in a standard negotiation process, declining to talk specifically about the letter.

“We value our partnership with MedExpress. We are currently negotiating with MedExpress, and we truly anticipate having a long-term partnership with them,” he said.

Highmark owned a 10 percent stake in MedExpress until 2015, when it sold its share of the company to Optum, a United Health Group subsidiary, for $100 million. Highmark had bought a stake in MedExpress as it formed Allegheny Health Network.

AHN recently announced same-day doctor appointments, following health care industry trends of making treatment more accessible and convenient.

MedExpress has contracted with Highmark for 15 years, Sorice said. She said the urgent care clinics offer walk-in appointments 12 hours per day every day of the week, and can treat many injuries – such as broken bones and cuts requiring stitches – for less money than people would pay at a hospital emergency room.

MedExpress is in-network for all of the major health plans in the area, she said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.