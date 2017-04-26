Highmark members access to MedExpress at stake

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highmark Inc. has sent a letter to MedExpress telling the urgent care company the insurer would remove MedExpress from its insurance networks in August, A MedExpress spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The letter, which applies to all MedExpress clinics in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, arrived in the last few weeks, spokeswoman Kelly Sorice said. The Morgantown, W.V.-based company has 83 clinics in the two states, including 30 across Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“We're obviously disappointed in that and would very much like to be in-network because we have a lot of Highmark members that utilize services at our centers,” Sorice said.

A 2011 contract between MedExpress and Highmark expires in August, she said. The letter came as negotiations over a new contract were starting, she said.

Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said the companies are engaged in a standard negotiation process, declining to talk specifically about the letter.

“We value our partnership with MedExpress. We are currently negotiating with MedExpress, and we truly anticipate having a long-term partnership with them,” he said.

Highmark owned a 10 percent stake in MedExpress until 2015, when it sold its share of the company to Optum, a United Health Group subsidiary, for $100 million. Highmark had bought a stake in MedExpress as it formed Allegheny Health Network.

AHN recently announced same-day doctor appointments, following health care industry trends of making treatment more accessible and convenient.

MedExpress has contracted with Highmark for 15 years, Sorice said. She said the urgent care clinics offer walk-in appointments 12 hours per day every day of the week, and can treat many injuries – such as broken bones and cuts requiring stitches – for less money than people would pay at a hospital emergency room.

MedExpress is in-network for all of the major health plans in the area, she said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.