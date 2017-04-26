Police: Allegheny County man steals pizza delivery car after court appearance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Mitchell III left the Allegheny County Courthouse late Wednesday morning and allegedly saw an opportunity: A Giovanni's Pizza delivery car parked outside for the taking, along with a cell phone, cash, two pizzas and three hoagies.

The delivery driver was dropping off an order to the Allegheny County Family Division shortly before noon when he reported the theft to sheriff's deputies, according to Kevin Kraus, chief deputy of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies checked security footage and identified Mitchell, 49, who appeared in court shortly before the theft, Kraus said.

Deputies tracked Mitchell to his Indiana Township home. A few minutes after deputies arrived, Mitchell walked up to the house and told them the delivery car was parked at a nearby church, Kraus said.

Police recovered the delivery driver's phone, the cash, the pizzas and the hoagies, he said. Mitchell was taken to Allegheny County Jail, where he will head back to court on charges including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.